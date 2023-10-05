Pashinyan, Macron, Scholz, Michel to meet in Spain despite Aliyev’s refusal to attend this meeting

The leaders of Armenia, France, Germany, and the European Council, Nikol Pashinyan, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, and Charles Michel will meet in Granada, Spain, despite the absence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. A senior representative of the European Union (EU) told reporters about this on the margins of the third summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in Granada Thursday.

This quadrilateral meeting between the leaders of Armenia, France, Germany, and the European Council will be held to discuss the current situation, to discuss what the EU can do, the prospects of further work towards of the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the practical means of promotion and deepening of the EU-Armenia agenda, said the aforementioned EU representative.

