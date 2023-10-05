Over 6,500 forcibly displaced children from Karabakh attend school in Armenia

The number of school-aged children forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh exceeds 21,000, with 6,592 of them currently enrolled in various schools in Armenia. This information was shared by Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the press secretary of the Prime Minister of Armenia, during a press conference on October 5.

Here is a breakdown of the displaced students by region:

Aragatsotn: 329 students

Ararat: 1,112 students

Armavir: 516 students

Gegharkunik: 303 students

Lori: 352 students

Kotayk: 1,118 students

Shirak: 237 students

Syunik: 237 students

Vayots Dzor: 117 students

Tavush: 170 students

Yerevan: 2,201 students

Nazeli Baghdasaryan also mentioned that there is a new procedure for displaced teachers from Nagorno-Karabakh. These teachers will be appointed by the Ministry and can fill vacant positions without going through the competitive hiring process.

There are currently 273 vacancies for senior medical workers and 59 for junior medical workers.

https://news.am/eng/news/785157.html