Artak Beglaryan: Over 15 identified Artsakh Armenians have remained under Azeri rule

More than 15 identified Artsakh Armenians have remained under Azerbaijani rule, Artsakh’s former ombudsman and state minister, Artak Beglaryan, said on Thursday, citing his sources.

“Yesterday, the last official persons, led by President Shahramanyan, left the Republic of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia,” he said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“According to my sources, over 15 identified Armenians have remained under Azerbaijani rule. The total number can’t exceed 40, including the missing ones,” Beglaryan added.

The Armenian government said a total of 100,632 forcibly displaced persons had crossed into Armenia from Artsakh as of late Wednesday afternoon.

