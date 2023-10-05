Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian: History stands as our greatest teacher, offering lessons that echo through time

Armen Sarkissian, the fourth President of Armenia, on Thursday issued a message on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:

“History stands as our greatest teacher, offering lessons that echo through time. Understanding and embracing these lessons is of utmost importance.

“Dear teachers, even in our time, you forge history by enlightening successive generations.

“Statehood thrives through informed individuals, enlightened societies, and educated citizens, all thanks to the Teacher.”

