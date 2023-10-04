Roman Catholic and Armenian churches to honor 850th anniversary of St. Nerses Shnorhali

The year 2023 marks a milestone for a little-known but tremendously influential figure in the history of worldwide Christianity: the 850th anniversary of the death of St. Nerses Shnorhali, meaning “the Graceful” (1102-1173)—a saint of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

This commemoration has been included among the important milestones of eminent historical figures featured in the 2023 UNESCO calendar.

A pioneer in the arts of Christian music and poetry, and a leading theologian of the Christian East, St. Nerses was also a figure of international standing in the dialogue among Christian churches. His humane, peace-oriented approach to the controversies of his day was a model of effective diplomacy—and holds vital lessons for the religious and ethnic conflicts of today.

To honor St. Nerses the Graceful’s place in Christian history, the Holy See of the Vatican will be the setting for a series of commemorative events from November 30 through December 2, 2023.

Under the title, “Armenia’s Apostle of Divine Grace: Honoring the 850th Anniversary of St. Nerses Shnorhali,” the commemorative events include:

All of these events will proceed as a joint commemoration of the Catholicosate of All Armenians, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and the Armenian Catholic Patriarchate of Cilicia, together with the Apostolic See of St. Peter, through its Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and Dicastery for Eastern Churches.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Armenia’s Apostle of Divine Grace: Honoring the 850th Anniversary of St. Nerses Shnorhali

International Conference at the Pontifical Oriental Institute

Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2023 (Thursday to Friday)

A gathering of leading churchmen and scholars from around the world

Public Concert in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

Dec. 1, 2023 (Friday evening at 7 p.m.)

Joint choirs pay tribute to Shnorhali’s musical genius

Open to the public; tickets available online

Ecumenical Service at the Basilica of St. Peter

Dec. 2, 2023 (Saturday Morning)

Honoring Shnorhali’s vision of spiritual unity

Presiding:

His Holiness Pope Francis, Roman Catholic Church

His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II, Armenian Apostolic Church (Catholicosate of All Armenians)

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, Armenian Apostolic Church (Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia)

His Beatitude Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, (Armenian Catholic Patriarchate of Cilicia)

Concert in the Sistine Chapel

Dec. 2, 2023 (Saturday Evening)

A musical evening in the sublime setting of the Sistine Chapel

Space is limited; audience of 200 by invitation

