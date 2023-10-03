Tekeyan Cultural Association Launches Transparent Artsakh Refugees Aid Program Directly to Individuals

Dear fellow Armenians,

As over 100,000 of our brethren of Artsakh have suddenly and brutally been uprooted from their ancestral lands, and are in states of unimaginable despair in Armenia, many organizations are trying to set up different programs of assistance.

The Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada (TCA), which has a well-recognized track record over several decades in providing assistance in Armenia and Artsakh through a reliable, transparent and individualized allocation of funds, is now launching a clear “donor-identified aid receiver format,” in one of the three following categories that donors can choose from.

We will expand our well-known and successful Sponsor a Teacher program by allocating cash assistance specifically to identified newly displaced teachers from Artsakh as well as intellectuals and their families.

by allocating cash assistance specifically to identified newly displaced teachers from Artsakh as well as intellectuals and their families. Direct cash assistance will be given to identified displaced families , giving priority to those who have elderly and child age members.

, giving priority to those who have elderly and child age members. Immediate help will be given to the burn victims of the monstrous fuel depot explosion who are being treated at the Yerevan National Center for Burns and Dermatology hospital, and to their families.

The initial cash amounts allocated in each of the above cases will be USD 200.

Under the supervision of the TCA’s Yerevan Representation office, a team of young volunteers will carry out this aid program. Donors will be provided confidentially with the identification of the receivers of such assistance.

The TCA Central Board will provide this program with an immediate starting seed fund of $5,000.

