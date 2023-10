Pope Francis said he would be open to having Catholic Church bless same-sex couples

According to the BBC, responding to the latest request, the Pope stressed that the Church understood marriage to be an “exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman” and should avoid “any type of rite or sacramental that might contradict this conviction”. But he pointed out that “when a blessing is requested, it is expressing a plea to God for help, a supplication to live better”.

Orthodox Times