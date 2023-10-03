No one demanded Armenia withdraw from CSTO security bloc – foreign minister

According to Ararat Mirzoyan, we are talking about the international partners of the republic

YEREVAN, October 3. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that international partners have never demanded that official Yerevan withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“I assure you that our partners have never demanded Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO,” Mirzoyan said answering questions at a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

TASS