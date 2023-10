French FM to meet with Armenian counterpart, PM in Yerevan

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will travel to Armenia on Tuesday.

She is set to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan later today. The meeting will be followed by a joint news conference, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

“On the sidelines of the visit, Catherine Colonna will also meet with the prime minister of Armenia,” the ministry said.

Panorama.AM