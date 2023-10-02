Lavrov hopes no authorities will destroy Armenia-Russia ties

Statements from Yerevan about the possibility of leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are a sovereign choice, but Moscow hopes that “no temporary administrations” will destroy ties between Russia and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

“If, as some leaders of Armenia have announced, now, disappointed with Russia and the CSTO, they will look for colleagues on the side to strengthen their own security, this is their sovereign choice, the choice of the Armenian leadership. But I still hope that the ties that have existed for centuries between the Russian people… and the Armenian people cannot be destroyed by any temporary administration,” he was quoted by RIA Novosti as telling reporters following a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

https://news.am/eng/news/784550.html