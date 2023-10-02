Former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh remain in Stepanakert — source

The acting head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan is also in Stepanakert

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Former leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan have not left Stepanakert, negotiations with the Azerbaijani side continue, a source from the inner circle of the former leaders of the unrecognized republic told TASS.

“All three former leaders are in Stepanakert as of 11:00 a.m. Moscow time. Negotiations with the Azerbaijani side are underway,” the source said.

TASS has not yet received any comment from the Azerbaijani authorities on the course of the negotiations.

The acting head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Samvel Shahramanyan is also in Stepanakert. The Yerevan media reported, citing his administration, that he and a group of local officials will remain there until the search for the dead and missing as a result of the military actions and the explosion of a gas storage tank that occurred on the evening of September 25 near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway is completed.

