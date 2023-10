UN mission arrives in Karabakh – Azerbaijan’s APA news agency

BAKU, October 1. /TASS/. Vehicles of the UN mission that studies the humanitarian situation and needs of the local population have arrived in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani news agency APA reports.

According to the news agency, the vehicles drove to Khankendi (Stepanakert) from Aghdam early in the morning.

TASS