Two Artsakh child brothers killed in Azeri attack laid to rest in Armenia’s Masis

Two Artsakh child brothers killed in Azeri attack laid to rest in Armenia’s Masis

Two child brothers from Artsakh, who were killed in last week’s Azerbaijani military offensive, on Saturday were laid to rest at the cemetery in Masis, a town in Armenia’s Ararat Province.

The child victims, 10-year-old Mikayel and 8-year-old Nver, were from the village of Sarnaghbyur in Artsakh’s Askeran district.

Their teacher, Zhanna Gabrielyan, said at the funeral ceremony that the children’s home was in lower part of the village hit harder by Azerbaijani attack.

“The villagers and their children gathered in the place where they were supposed to take shelter. The children were killed in what appeared by be a drone strike. The parents of many children were in Stepanakert at the time,” the woman said.

Artsakh authorities reported that five civilians, including three children, were killed and 15 others wounded in the Azerbaijani offensive in Sarnaghbyur. Four people were captured by the Azerbaijani military.

Panorama.AM