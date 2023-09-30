Karabakh refugees to receive monthly accommodation allowance — Pashinyan

In order to cover life expenses, each family will be given $100 per person per month, plus $25 per person for utilities expenses, Armenian Prime Minister said

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced an allowance program for the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In order to cover life expenses, each family will be given $100 per person per month, plus $25 per person for utilities expenses. This program starts on October 1 and will remain in effect for at least six months. The program will cover all forcibly relocated persons regardless of their age,” Pashinyan said on social media.

He noted that the allowance program will not cover families with accommodation in Armenia and people stationed in special nursing centers, who are unable to rent an apartment. He noted that, starting next week, Karabakh refugees will start receiving a one-time monetary aid of about $250.

TASS