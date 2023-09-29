Michael Roth: EU just watching as Azerbaijan achieves its goal of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Union (EU) is just watching as Azerbaijan achieves its objective of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament, noted this on X—former Twitter.

While the EU is still discussing the matter of the monitoring mission, facts are being created in Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenians are fleeing to Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh will soon be freed from Armenians, and the EU is watching that Azerbaijan achieves its goal of ethnic cleansing there, the German MP stated.

