Lemkin Institute: US continues to help Azerbaijan president Aliyev’s genocidal regime

The US continues to help the genocidal regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention noted about this in a statement it posted on X—former Twitter. It wrote as follows:

Demonstrating that it has learned nothing from the genocide currently being committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, the United States continues to enable the perpetrator with its reckless “bothsidesism” and its delusional belief that the genocidal regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can engage in good-faith talks or negotiations.

Genocide is not a matter of “simply [having] differences.”

Furthermore, suggesting that the US has played no role in enabling Aliyev’s impunity to commit genocide is mendacious at best.

The Lemkin Institute warns world leaders that they are behaving in ways that leave them open not only to charges of complicity in genocide but also to charges of aiding and abetting the crime.

https://news.am/eng/news/784001.html