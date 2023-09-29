Canada to allocate $2.5M in aid to people of Karabakh

Canada will provide $2.5 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs caused by the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Global Affairs Canada informed in a news release Thursday. It reads as follows:

“Canada is deeply concerned by the rapid increase in humanitarian needs arising from the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh that has forced more than 70,000 people to flee to Armenia since last week, a number that is increasing daily.

“Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian assistance funding to the International Committee of the Red Cross to address urgent needs stemming from the crisis. This funding will help provide emergency health services, food and nutrition assistance, protection services and other life-saving assistance.

“Canada continues to call for the unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Civilians, including those on the move, must also be shielded from harm.”

“Canada is deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences of this crisis. The funding announced today will go toward helping the many people and communities that need urgent assistance,” said Ahmed Hussen.

“Canada continues to call for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access in the region and for the respect of human rights. Canada supports the continuation of the current ceasefire and calls for a permanent cessation of hostilities. We stand in solidarity with the people affected by this crisis, and the support announced today will help provide them some much-needed relief,” said Melanie Joly.

