Azeri forces capture former Artsakh army commander

Azerbaijani security guards captured Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan, a former commander of Artsakh’s armed forces, late on Friday afternoon, public activist Narek Samsonyan said in a social media post.

Citing a source close to the ex-commander, TASS reported that Mnatsakanyan was arrested at the Lachin checkpoint as he attempted to leave Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for Armenia.

Levon Mnatsakanyan led the Artsakh army from 2015 to 2018.

Panorama.AM