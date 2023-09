Armenia parliament speaker: Ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan continues right now, in 21st century

The ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan continues right now, tens of thousands of people are fleeing their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh, and this is happening in the 21st century—in front of the whole world; this is the real evil. Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly of Armenia wrote about this on Facebook, stating that he presented an excerpt from his speech at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

