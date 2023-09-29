Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty issue remains relevant — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The issue of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains relevant even after the decision to terminate the existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on January 1, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

“It is most certainly relevant,” he said when asked about the relevance of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the abolition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

On September 28, the president of the unrecognized NKR, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree on the termination of its existence starting from January 1, 2024. The population was asked to consider the reintegration conditions proposed by Baku and independently decide whether to stay or go. The Azerbaijani authorities have launched the process of registration of Armenians residing in Nagorno-Karabakh in order to determine their legal status. According to the Armenian government, more than 84,000 residents of the unrecognized republic have arrived in Armenia since September 24. The population of Nagorno-Karabakh is about 120,000.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as “local anti-terrorist measures” and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening “an act of large-scale aggression.”

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, an agreement was reached to end combat operations. The next day representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh “to discuss reintegration issues.”

TASS