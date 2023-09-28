Pashinyan: No Armenians will remain in Nagorno-Karabakh in coming days

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he expects there will be no Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in the coming days.

More than 68,000 people out of Artsakh’s 120,000 ethnic Armenians have crossed into Armenia in less than four days after Azerbaijan seized control of it in last week’s military aggression.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Pashinyan said Armenia had warned the international community of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh for a long time.

“Statements by various international players condemning the ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh are important, but if not followed by concrete actions, these statements will only be seen as a series of moral statistics for history, so that in the future, those countries will have the opportunity to formally dissociate themselves from this crime by saying, “We have condemned it”. If condemnations are not followed by commensurate political and legal decisions, they become acts of consent to what is happening,” he noted.

Panorama.AM