Over 65,000 displaced people enter Armenia from Artsakh

More than 65,000 forcibly displaced people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) amid a massive exodus following last week’s Azerbaijani military offensive, the Armenian government reported.

“As of 8 a.m. on September 28, 65,036 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh,” it said in a statement.

The government is providing housing for all those who do not have a place to go. The resignation for support needs is underway.

More than 200 people were killed and 400 wounded in the two-day Azerbaijani offensive, which forced Artsakh to agree to disband its armed forces and discuss its “reintegration” into Azerbaijan as part of a Russian-brokered ceasefire announced on September 20.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/09/28/displaced-people-Artsakh/2903830