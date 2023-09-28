 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

No Armenians to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh within days — Pashinyan

2023-09-28

“This is a direct act of ethnic cleansing and deportation, of which we have been warning the international community for a long time,” the Armenian prime minister claimed

YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that no Armenian population will be left in Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming days.

“Analysis shows that in the coming days there will be no more Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a direct act of ethnic cleansing and deportation, of which we have been warning the international community for a long time,” he said at a government meeting.

According to Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time, more than 66,000 people have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, which is more than half of the region’s population of 120,000. About 11,000 have already been provided with housing. Some of the refugees do not need government assistance.

TASS

