Nagorno-Karabakh exodus: 68,386 forcibly displaced persons cross into Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve crossed into Armenia reached 68,386 as of 12:00, September 28, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1120726/