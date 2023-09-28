Mel Gibson condemns Azerbaijan’s genocide in Artsakh

American actor, film director and producer Mel Gibson condemns Azerbaijan’s genocide of Artsakh Armenians, calling out media silence and demanding swift international action to protect and save Armenians.

“History tragically repeats itself as we witness a modern-genocide unfolding,” Gibson said in a video message.

“The Armenian people who have endured centuries of persecution due to their faith, find themselves once again subjected to a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing.”

“To the Armenian people who still suffer, I say: ‘Don’t lose heart, God is with you’,” he added.

Panorama.AM