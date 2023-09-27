ANCA Eastern Region: United for Artsakh

While our hearts and minds are heavy due to last week’s loss of life and land in Artsakh, we stand firmly with our Artsakh brothers and sisters, determined to enter a new phase of Hai Tahd work in the days and months ahead to secure their safety and security.

Given that our efforts across the legislative and executive branches must continue more than ever, we will host the ANCA Eastern Region Annual Awards Program, United for Artsakh, as planned on October 7 at the Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel.

While the evening will be appropriately somber, we depend on our community to fully support the ANCA Eastern Region’s mission to fight for the continued existence of Artsakh and Armenia.

With Azerbaijan’s use of military force on September 19-20, its continuing provocations, as well as Azerbaijan’s demands for Artsakh’s 120,000 men, women and children to “integrate” into the very society that has subjected them to a genocidal starvation campaign for months, the ANCA Eastern Region needs your support so that its network of 34 local ANCs across the eastern region’s 31 states can keep sounding the alarm in the halls of Congress, our state legislatures, local governments and in the public square by:

Please join us on Saturday, October 7 to support the ANCA Eastern Region’s annual fundraiser. Only with the support of our community can our work continue, especially with so much now at stake. For more information, contact er_awards@anca.org.

Fraternally yours,

ANCA Eastern Region and ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fundraising Committee

ANCA-Eastern Region

Armenian Weekly