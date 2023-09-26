US must avoid dangerous words increasing anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia — envoy

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov emphasized that the Russian Federation “has been and remains a reliable ally of Armenia”

WASHINGOTN, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Washington will refrain from dangerous words and actions that would lead to an increase of anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, according to the embassy Telegram channel.

“We urge Washington to refrain from the extremely dangerous words and actions that lead to an artificial increase of anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia. By doing this, they confirm that the goal of the US and its allies is not the normalization of the situation and peaceful development in Trans-Caucasia, but to inflict strategic damage on Russia and to deliberately destabilize the Eurasian territory with a perspective to push us out of this region,” the diplomat pointed out, commenting on remarks, made by representatives of the US Administration, who claimed that Russia is allegedly not a reliable security partner for Armenia.

“Such insinuations of local officials are outrageous. The Americans effectively sing along the unconstructive public claims of Armenian politicians, who seek to shift responsibility for their own failures in domestic and foreign policy,” Antonov underscored.

“The Russian Federation has been and remains a reliable ally of Armenia. It has always sought to provide necessary aid to this brotherly nation, including by sending our peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh. The fact that Russian peacekeepers died on duty only reaffirms Russia’s readiness to make difficult decisions in order to achieve peace between Azerbaijani and Armenian people,” the envoy said.

Earlier on Monday, US Department of State Spokesman Matthew Miller claimed that Russia has proven itself an unreliable partner in the situation regarding Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS