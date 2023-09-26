Twenty injured in Karabakh fuel depot blast die in hospital — agency

YEREVAN, September 26. /TASS/. Twenty people injured in the September 25 fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh have died from the injuries they sustained, the Armenpress news agency reported, citing regional authorities.

Seven blast victims have been identified.

According to the news agency, a total of 290 injured people were taken to the hospital after the explosion.

The blast occurred at about 8:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT). The large number of injured is due to the fact that a lot of people trying to leave for Armenia amid a fuel crisis had gathered at the depot.

TASS