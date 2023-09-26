The Open Letter to Christians in America that Christianity Today Never Published

The following letter was submitted on the 25th of August and again on the 12th of September to Christianity Today, the most important Evangelical Christian publication in America. The non-publication of this article bears witness to the tragic failure of the Christian world to assist and come to the rescue of Armenians under siege in Artsakh.

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

With a sense of urgency, love, and a profound plea, we address you today. As Armenians and Believers, united by our Christian faith, our love for God’s Chosen People, and our care for the State of Israel, we appeal to you to shine as beacons of light for the world.

We implore you to turn your attention to Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh — a name etched in the hearts of Christian Armenians for generations. As the cradle of history’s first Christian Kingdom, Artsakh and its over 120,000 Christians in the Caucasus region now find themselves under siege. Azerbaijani forces have cut off their access to food, electricity, and medical supplies, putting the lives of men, women, and children in grave danger. In a region larger than the state of Rhode Island, the very essence of Christian civilization hangs in the balance.

Imagine if Providence, Warwick, and Cranston were besieged, their churches emptied and turned into mosques, army barracks, and cowsheds. Azerbaijan’s soldiers, akin to vultures poised to descend, threaten the ancient Christian communities of Stepanakert, Vank, Martuni, and beyond.

In this painful moment, we implore you to recall the Scriptures that illuminate our paths: Galatians 6:2 – “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ;” Matthew 25:40 – “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

As Christians, rooted in unshakable faith and profound love for God’s Chosen People, we know that Israel is a vessel of divine providence. And thus, we beg you, our brethren in America, to stand at our side.

Please urge the leaders of ‘Christians United for Israel,’ the organization mobilizing American Christians to support Israel, to employ their contacts and credit to shield us. The advanced weapons supplied by Israeli arms dealers to Azerbaijan’s dictator, Ilham Aliyev, are an existential threat to our Christian culture and way of life. It is imperative that Israeli-made weapons cease to threaten our churches, our schools, and our children.

Should the ancient Christian communities of Artsakh succumb to hunger, starvation, and ethnic cleansing, the very tapestry of Christianity in the region risks unraveling. As we remember the once-flourishing cities of Ephesus, Galatia, and Antioch, where the echoes of Christian faith have faded into silence, and where the crescent has replaced the cross, we fear that history may repeat itself, if you and Israel turn a blind eye to our plight.

To rescue persecuted Christians and persecuted Jews is to serve our Lord. To champion the values of life, justice, and righteousness mandated by the Bible for America and Israel is a matter of life and death for us. By joining your voices with those of the leaders of Jerusalem, you can save lives in Artsakh, bringing America, Armenia, and Israel closer to their ultimate salvation in Jesus Christ.

On behalf of our children’s future, thank you in advance for your efforts to save us, and consider supporting the petition of Christian Zionists for Armenia.

With hearts brimming with hope and spirits unwavering in prayer,

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator