Opposition leader detained at Yerevan protests

Andranik Tevanyan, the leader of the opposition Mother Armenia bloc, was detained during anti-government protests in Yerevan on Tuesday morning.

Nearly 60 activists were taken to police stations as acts of civil disobedience resumed across the Armenian capital early this morning.

The opposition announced non-stop street protests in Yerevan in an effort to oust Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following Azerbaijan’s seizure of Artsakh last week.

Panorama.AM