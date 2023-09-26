Civil disobedience actions continue in Yerevan

Protests demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation have resumed in Yerevan since early Tuesday morning.

Groups of protesters briefly blocked the Arshakunyats Avenue and Abovyan Street.

Riot police officers used excessive force to detain demonstrators blocking streets in the Armenian capital.

One of the female protesters condemned the police violence, saying police officers had to protect them instead of Nikol Pashinyan.

“Nikol is an enemy of the Armenian nation,” the woman said.

The opposition announced non-stop civil disobedience actions in Yerevan in a bid to oust Pashinyan following Azerbaijan’s seizure of Artsakh last week.

Panorama.AM