About 13,550 internally displaced persons relocate to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, September 26. /TASS/. Some 13,550 internally displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have entered Armenia as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, the press service of the Armenian government said.

“As of 8:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m. Moscow time – TASS) on September 26, 13,550 internally displaced persons have entered the Republic of Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh. Of them, 11,000 individuals have already been registered, while the needs of 2,550 persons are still being determined. All citizens who do not have a specified place of residence will be provided with housing by the government,” the statement said.

