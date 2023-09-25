Ucom’s director general Ralph Yirikian delivered a special lecture at “Leadership school”

Ralph Yirikian, the Director General of Ucom CJSC, delivered a special lecture on leadership at the “Leadership School” recently. This event marked the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year for the students of the “Leadership School”. Mr. Yirikian shared insights into the core principles of leadership and management in the business sector, drawing from his 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He discussed real-life examples of leadership decision-making in critical situations and underscored the essential distinction between a manager and a leader.

“Employees of the company should have confidence that any concerns or suggestions they bring to their immediate supervisor will be escalated to the highest level and considered. The employee’s voice should be heard, and a leader should be capable of making informed decisions after carefully listening to various perspectives. When you join an established company, it’s essential to acquaint yourself with the existing corporate culture, take note of the established values, and if you encounter any unacceptable behavior, address it with patience and diligence,” stated Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom CJSC, sharing his experience.

Approximately 30 students, aged 18 to 35, had the opportunity to ask questions to the Director General of Ucom, receive practical guidance on their leadership journey, and gain insights into the challenges and advantages of assuming leadership roles within Armenian companies.

Let us add that the “Leadership School” foundation has been operational since 2009, with a focus on implementing practical projects and initiatives.

Tert