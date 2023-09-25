The son of the former President of Armenia was arrested on charges of beating police officers during protests

Source: Interfax

The Armenian Investigative Committee has accused Levon, the son of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, who was injured by police during the protests, of beating four Armenian officers.

Alexander Kochubayev, the lawyer for the son of the former president of Armenia, said: “An investigator handed us a decision to arrest Levon Kocharyan, which states that he beat four of the “red berets” (special police forces). These officers who tortured Kocharyan submitted a report to the Investigative Committee stating that he beat them.” .

He indicated that a criminal case had been filed against him, and a decision had been made to arrest him.

He added: “We consider what is happening to be a violation of the law.”

The former president’s son was taken to hospital. Armenian media published scenes showing him being beaten by police in a security vehicle.

The Armenian capital, Yerevan, is witnessing demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, against the backdrop of developments in the Karabakh region.

