‘The Other Side’ Fashion Event in Milan Inspires Global Solidarity in Artsakh Crisis

MILAN, Italy — After a compelling and impactful showcase of art, fashion, and human resilience, “The Other Side” event in Milan has come to a close. Held on September 22, at the historical Palazzo Visconti, the event exceeded all expectations and accomplished its mission of raising immediate awareness about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan crimes against the Artsakh population.

The concept of “The Other Side” evolved to address the rapidly unfolding catastrophe in Artsakh. Fashion installations, initially intended for creative expression, became vital canvases that conveyed the urgency of the situation. One side featured poignant art installations, starkly illustrating the grim reality of the crisis, while the other displayed fashion items as symbols of hope, resilience, and the enduring human spirit.

“The Other Side” featured a distinguished lineup of brands and guest of honor Krikor Jabotian. Brands and artists such as Ananyan, Antikyan Gallery, A.KAR by Adrine Karapetyan, Artuyt, David Ghahramanyan, Gayane Avetisyan, Hrayr Badlayan, Jhangrian, Just Black, Liana Ghukasyan, Noemi Mirata, Perfect Population by KL Allen, Saba Najafi, and The Muse showcased their contributions to the event.

The event highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Artsakh, with economic hardships leading to food shortages, forcing residents to walk long distances to access basic necessities like bread. Alarmingly, there has been a 30% increase in miscarriages due to insufficient food and the closure of hospitals.

The devastating impact of the blockade was evident in the tragic death of K. Hovhannisyan, a resident of Stepanakert, due to malnutrition and protein deficiency. Azerbaijan’s prolonged blockade has inflicted suffering on innocent civilians and claimed lives.

