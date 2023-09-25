Russia to make statement on Armenian leadership’s remarks, diplomat says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Armenian-Russian strategic partnership were not enough to ensure Armenia’s external security

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow will soon make a statement commenting on recent remarks by the Armenian leadership, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Moscow has taken note of a whole series of remarks by the Armenian prime minister and other Yerevan officials, which are untrue and, I would say, obstruct the development of bilateral relations. A detailed response will follow shortly,” she told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Armenian-Russian strategic partnership were not enough to ensure Armenia’s external security. He also claimed in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Russia was moving away from the South Caucasus.

TASS