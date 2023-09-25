Police begins detaining activists who blocked streets in Yerevan city center

YEREVAN, September 25. /TASS/. Early in the morning, Armenian police special forces known began detaining opposition protestors who blocked roadways in the center of Yerevan, TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The police used loudspeakers to warn protesters that blocking the Tumanyan-Sarian intersection in the center of Yerevan was illegal, and then around ten people were jailed as a result. Protests are still taking place in several parts of Yerevan.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as “local anti-terrorist measures” and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening “an act of large-scale aggression.” Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. On September 21, representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh “to discuss reintegration issues.”.

TASS