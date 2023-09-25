Pashinyan meets with Senator Gary Peters

Nikol Pashinyan met with U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Yerevan on Monday, the Armenian premier’s office reported.

“The Prime Minister highly commended the visit of Mr. Peters to Armenia in a difficult situation for the Armenian people and emphasized the importance of US support in overcoming the created problems. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the existing close cooperation with the USA, including in the direction of strengthening democracy in our country, effective implementation of reforms and other directions,” it said in a statement.

“Senator Peters expressed concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need for the delivery of humanitarian aid, food, medicine and other essential supplies. He shared his impressions from his visits to Syunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces, reaffirmed the support of the United States for the territorial integrity of Armenia.

“Reference was made to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, issues related to the agenda of the protection of the security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians,” the office added.

Panorama.AM