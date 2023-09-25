Over 200 people injured in gasoline tank blast in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, September 25. /TASS/. More than 200 people have been injured in an explosion at a gasoline tank on the road linking Stepanakert and Askeran in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian 24News portal reported on Monday, citing the region’s ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan.

“The number of those injured in the gasoline tank explosion exceeds 200. Most of them are in grave and extremely grave condition. Artsakh’s (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic – TASS) capacities are not enough to save all of them. It is necessary to employ sanitary aviation,” Stepanyan said.

The explosion occurred at about 8:00 local time (7:00 Moscow time). People were lining up at the gasoline station to refuel their cars and flee Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh is experiencing fuel shortages as it has been in blockade for nine months.

