Nagorno-Karabakh: BBC reports from Armenia border amid panic

There have been scenes of panic and confusion as a growing stream of ethnic Armenian refugees flee Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s seizure of the region which has been under control of ethnic Armenians for the past 30 years.

Roads are reported to be jammed with traffic as locals fear persecution and ethnic cleansing.

The BBC’s Nataliya Zotova reports from the border between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

