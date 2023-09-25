More than 200 protesters detained in Yerevan

More than 200 people were detained during anti-government protests in Yerevan on Monday morning, opposition MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the National Committee coordinating the civil disobedience campaign, said in a social media post.

“Despite police violence, acts of civil disobedience continue in the Armenian capital and regions,” he wrote.

Saghatelyan said opposition MPs and lawyers were engaged in the defense of the detainees’ rights.

The opposition announced non-stop protests in Yerevan in an effort to force Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from power following Artsakh’s surrender to Azerbaijan last week.

Panorama.AM