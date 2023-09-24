Senior Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss grain deal, Karabakh, Syria

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with his Turkish counterpart, Burak Akcapar, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week to discuss the situation around the grain deal, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Syria, the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Sunday.

“The sides discussed in detail the situation around the July 22, 2022 Istanbul agreements after the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” it said. “Apart from that, attention was focused on the developments in the process of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the current situation in Syria.”

The sides stressed the importance of “ensuring global food security and supporting the poorest countries and agreed that there are no alternatives to political and diplomatic methods of settling regional crises,” the mission noted.

TASS