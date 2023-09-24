Ratification of Rome Statute to help Armenia bolster external security – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, September 24. /TASS/. The planned ratification of the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, will help Armenia bolster its external security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation.

“The ratification of the Rome Statute will allow Armenia to use the capabilities of the International Criminal Court to ensure external security. The decision to ratify the Rome Statute was made in December 2022, when it became clear to all of us that the CSTO and the instruments of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership are not enough to ensure Armenia’s external security,” he said.

When Pashinyan mentioned the ratification of the statute in earlier statements, he said Armenia wanted to apply to the ICC to bring Azerbaijan to justice, particularly in connection with the September 2022 events and other incidents.

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS previously that Moscow had warned Yerevan that it would face extremely negative consequences in its relations with Russia if it were to go ahead with the ratification. The Foreign Ministry added that Moscow regarded Yerevan’s plans to join the Rome Statute of the ICC unacceptable in the context of warrants the court had issued against the Russian leadership.

