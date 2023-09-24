Pashinyan sees potential for Armenians to flee their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, September 24. /TASS/. Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh are highly likely to flee their homes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation.

“The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to face the danger of ethnic cleansing. In recent days, humanitarian supplies have arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, but this does not change the situation. Unless genuine conditions are created for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to live in their homes, along with effective protection mechanisms against ethnic cleansing, the likelihood is growing that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians will see exile from their homeland as the only way out,” Pashinyan said.

