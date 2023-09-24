Paris keeping close eye on Armenia’s territorial integrity — Macron

PARIS, September 24. /TASS/. France is keeping a close eye on the observance of Armenia’s territorial integrity amid Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

“Today, France is closely monitoring Armenia’s territorial integrity because this is what is at stake,” he said in an interview with the TF1 and France 2 television channels.

According to Macron, France will stand up for the observance of international law “on the side of the Armenian people,” in case Armenia’s integrity is at risk.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as “local anti-terrorist measures” and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening “an act of large-scale aggression.” Russia called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission.

