Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA Condemns Artsakh Occupation, Will Send Fact-finding Mission

LOS ANGELES — It is with heavy hearts that we address the recent occupation of Artsakh. Azerbaijan through an unprovoked military attack successfully realized its intentions to gain control of Artsakh, a region that holds deep historical and cultural significance as the cradle of the Armenian people. The indigenous population of Artsakh now faces a challenging and uncertain future.

In light of these new realities on the ground, the Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States (PAC-WUSA) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with its compatriots in Artsakh. The Council extends its full support to the people of Artsakh during this dangerous time, expressing deep sympathy for the challenges they now face.

In the name of its member organizations, the PAC-WUSA asserts an urgent demand for an unwavering commitment to the full implementation of all measures, previously declared and promised by official and governmental circles within the United States. These measures are to ensure the peaceful and secure existence of Artsakh Armenians on their ancestral lands. We emphasize the immediate necessity of establishing a humanitarian corridor for those individuals who may choose to depart Artsakh, always safeguarding their fundamental rights to self-determination.

In the days ahead, PAC-WUSA will dispatch a fact-finding mission to work in close collaboration with respected local and international humanitarian entities operating on the ground in Artsakh and Armenia. This mission will be dedicated to addressing the critical humanitarian needs of our Armenian compatriots.

Furthermore, PAC-WUSA calls upon US authorities to take swift and assertive action to effectively restrain the Azerbaijani dictatorship from its murderous acts, by among other measures, imposing significant sanctions. In this regard, we strongly urge the Armenian-American community and our allies to steadfastly support bipartisan legislation aimed at sanctioning the oppressive Aliyev Regime. This legislation has been introduced by Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, U.S. Senators Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Alex Padilla (D- CA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Gary Peters (D-MI).

Lastly, we implore our community to confront the challenges that lie ahead with the spirit of Armenianness, unity, and unwavering commitment. We call upon all Armenians to actively engage with and support the initiatives put forth by PAC-WUSA and its member organizations. At this pivotal juncture, the nation’s interests and the well-being of Artsakh depend on the unequivocal support, investment, and wholehearted participation of each and every Armenian.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator