Internal Affairs Ministry: ‘Some Armenian residents of Karabakh have applied to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship’

Some Armenian residents of Karabakh have applied to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship, the head of the press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Elshad Hajiyev said, Report informs.

“Any resident of Armenian origin living in this territory can apply for this,” he noted.

