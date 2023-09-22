Students join anti-Pashinyan protestors in Yerevan

Students announced a boycott of classes on Friday to join protesters Yerevan demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government following Artsakh’s surrender to Azerbaijan.

Anti-government protests started in the Armenian capital early on Friday morning as part of a civil disobedience campaign by the opposition to oust Pashinyan.

A fourth-year student called on everyone to join the protests and stand with the Artsakh Armenians.

“I urge you all to join in. This is the end. Artsakh is the guarantee of our peace, we cannot survive without Artsakh,” she said.

Panorama.AM