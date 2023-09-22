Russian peacekeepers hand out medicine to civilians in Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Members from the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have provided Nagorno-Karabakh residents in need of treatment with the necessary medicine, head of the unit Pavel Suslov said.

“Our doctors and nurses provided aid both to the residents who sustained wounds and those with various health issues. <…> Those in need received medication to treat their chronic diseases. Currently, the medical unit continues to do its duty,” he said in a video published on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian military medics are providing professional and specialized medical assistance to civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh who were previously evacuated from the active combat zone, the military agency reiterated. The unit includes doctors of various specialties, such as military surgeons, intensive care specialists, general practitioners, epidemiologists and psychologists.

A modular station was set up at the base camp of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. It is outfitted with modern medical equipment which makes it possible to conduct up to 80 x-ray, fluorographic and ultrasound exams over 24 hours, a mobile dressing room with surgical services and a surgical and diagnostic unit with an intensive care ward.

The Russian Defense Ministry reiterated that 1,340 civilians, including 607 children, who are unable to return to their homes, are currently staying at the home base of the Russian peacekeepers. The peacekeepers are in constant communication with Baku and Stepanakert in order to prevent bloodshed, guarantee that the norms of humanitarian law are observed with regard to civilians, as well as ensure their and the contingent’s safety, the defense agency noted.

TASS