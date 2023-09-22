Police detain Robert Kocharyan’s son at anti-government protests

Police officers shoved and detained second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s son, Levon Kocharyan, during anti-government protests in Yerevan on Friday.

Small groups of protesters have been blocking streets across the Armenian capital since this morning as part of a civil disobedience campaign by the opposition to oust Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his team.

Police also used force to detain several other protesters, including women, who were blocking the intersection of the Mashtots Avenue and Amiryan Street in central Yerevan.

There were reports of violence towards Kocharyan’s son after he was forced into a police van.

Panorama.AM